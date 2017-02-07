Review launched after Ohio inmate killed while riding in transport van

By ANDREW WELSH-HUGGINS

Associated Press

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - The Ohio prisons agency has launched an internal investigation after an inmate was strangled while riding in a transport van with other prisoners and guards inside.

A prosecutor says an Ohio prison inmate, who was identified as 61-year-old David Johnson, was strangled while riding in a transport van with other prisoners and guards inside.

Authorities say the killing happened Feb. 1. Johnson's body was discovered after the van arrived at the Ross County Correctional Institution in Chillicothe (chihl-ih-KAHTH'-ee) following a trip to Columbus for inmate medical care.

Ross County Prosecutor Matthew Schmidt says guards apparently cannot see the inmates once they're loaded into the vans.

Prisons spokeswoman JoEllen Smith said Tuesday that a prison review team is looking both at the slaying and the agency's inmate transportation policies.

Prison records say Johnson was serving an eight-year sentence for sexual battery out of Franklin County.

The Department of Rehabilitation and Correction declined to comment and referred questions to the state patrol.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.