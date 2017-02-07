Iconic rock band Chicago to play at Stranahan Theater

Get ready Toledo, legendary rock and roll band Chicago is coming to the Stranahan Theater and Great Hall this spring.

Recognized by former President Bill Clinton as one of the “most important bands in music since the dawn of the rock and roll era,” Chicago came in at no. 9 in Billboard Magazine’s recent Hot 200 All-Time Top Artists and the first American rock band to chart top-40 albums in six decades.

In 2016, the group was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, more than 20 years after they were eligible for nomination. Their album, Chicago Transit Authority, was inducted into the GRAMMY Hall of Fame in 2014.

“One of the most exciting things about the show is when both bands perform at the end of the concert,” Lee Loughnane of Chicago said in a press release. “Having these very talented musicians playing our greatest hits together puts the excitement level at a fever pitch! From the Heart of Chicago and the Soul of Earth, Wind & Fire, it is an unforgettable experience.”

Chicago has toured every year since the beginning. According to the press release, 2017 will mark the bands 50th consecutive year of touring, without missing a single tour date.

Some of the band’s lifetime achievements include a Grammy Award, multiple American Music Awards, a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame and a Chicago street dedicated in their honor.

Chicago’s record sales top the one million mark, and the men have a total of 47 gold and platinum awards.

The band will perform at Stranahan Theater on May 19. Tickets go on sale Feb. 10 at 10 a.m.

