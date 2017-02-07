Boxing becoming a fitness trend for all

Interest in boxing has been on the rise in the Glass City since Robert East Jr. clinched the IBF lightweight title in September.

But boxing is more than just fighting in the ring. It's becoming a popular way to lose weight.

A sport once considered for the most elite athletes in the world is taking the fitness world by storm.

"It's intense," said Tina Easter. "It's really, really intense."

Evening workouts inside Toledo's Central City Boxing Gym are aimed at knocking off pounds.

"Boxing is something that you can love doing, other than just running up and down the street or a track," said trainer James Easter Jr. "You get a little more endurance, a little more mobility out of boxing."

Easter says boxing is a full body workout most anyone can do. It covers cardio, and strength, and conditioning all in one workout.

"You’ve got to put in work to get something out of it," said Easter Jr.

He says boxing is one of the quickest ways to trim fat.

On average, a 30 minute workout can burn 500 calories.

Monica Belcher knows from experience.

She once weighted over 250 pounds.

"I tried weight loss pills without working out," Belcher said. "I tried organic stuff, cabbage diets and all types of things."

Nothing seemed to work.

Her breaking point came when doctors diagnosed her with a form of heart disease.

"The doctor said, 'Either you lose the weight or you will have a heart attack,'" Belcher said. "I don't take heart medicine anymore, I don't take blood pressure medicine anymore. I'm very, very active."

Boxing not only helped her change her eating habit, but she has lost 40 pounds.

Belcher said boxing not only changed her life, but also saved it.

For details on individual boxing sessions or group classes, contact James Easter Jr. at 419-690-3023.

