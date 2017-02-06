Gunfire, drugs plague west Toledo bar

Gunshots woke up neighbors in west Toledo Monday morning, and now they are fighting back for safety.

Around 5:30 a.m., police discovered 12 9 mm shell casings near the Pour House Bar. And this is not the first incident at the neighborhood bar.

Just a week ago, police raided The Pour House. Officers seized drug paraphernalia, 200 grams of pot, five handguns, including one that was stolen, along with pills and Codeine syrup.

Despite the bust, the bar remains open.

Whether it's noise complaints, drug activity or shots fired, people living in this neighborhood say the incidents are frequent at the pour house, causing a sense of fear and insecurity.

"This is my home," said Patty Farrell who lives near the bar. "It's my neighborhood and nobody is going to chase me out of it. I am going to fight to stay here, I'm going to fight to get the trash out."

Neighbors near Bennett Road in west Toledo say they woke up to the sound of several gunshots.

"Actually, it scared me pretty good," said Frank Hebert, a leader of the neighborhood watch. "I have grandkids that are living with me, and I jumped out of bed, and I grabbed my defense, because it sounded like it was right outside of my house."

Neighbors say events like this are common lately. Even a paper deliverer said her car was shot at. She didn't want to be on camera, but other neighbors are responding differently.

"I mean you're afraid, and you don't go outside of your house. But it happens so often that you're not shocked anymore," said Cheryl Mallery who lives in same neighborhood as the bar. "Now you are more getting angry."

After complaints, Toledo Police issued a search warrant for the Pour House, seizing several items and arresting nearly ten people.

While TPD hoped that would calm down the illegal activity, Monday morning's shooting gave them further evidence for their case against the bar.

"If these establishments, like the Pour House don't heed our warnings and straighten up their act, then we will get a judgement of a nuisance on them and board the place up," said Lt. Joe Heffernan.

TPD says they are moving forward with their investigation on The Pour House, giving neighbors some comfort in their own neighborhood. Several say they hope the bar will be closed in the future.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2017 WTOL. All rights reserved.