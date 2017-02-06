Swanton family searches for answers after waste dumped on home

After watching WTOL’s newscast Friday night, one Swanton woman saw something she recognized, a family in Curtice coming home to a brown substance splattered onto their house.

Sandy Stinson was blown away by what she was seeing.

“Oh my gosh, I stopped the recording and got my husband, got my daughter and said, 'hey, you've got to see this, they've got what we have, but I think we have a lot more,'" said Stinson.

When Stinson went to lunch a couple weeks ago with her daughter, she came back to the house different than they left it.



"Pulling in the driveway... we just said hey, what is this?"

The substance was still wet, and the Stinson’s say they took a piece of tissue, wiped some off, and took a whiff.

"It was pretty rank”, said Sandy Stinson.

She immediately knew it was poop, and then she started asking questions of how it got there.

Stinson started by calling the EPA, who then directed her to the local health department.

A representative from the Toledo-Lucas County Health Department said they suspect it is from a farmer fertilizing nearby, saying the wind picked it up and hit the house.

"I talked to one of the farmers around here who farms west and south of us, and he said he hadn't done any kind of fertilizing that way," said Stinson.

The Stinson's barn remains almost untouched.

Because the feces spreads across the driveway and doesn’t cover the part of the garage with the overhang, Stinson thinks it has to be coming from above.

Stinson then filed a police report.

She says the Sheriff came out to look at the house and told her it must have been a pack of birds.

"It would be hard to cover a 100 foot span by 50 approximately or even maybe wider," Stinson said. "And all of the birds go at one time - I don't think so."

With their house being so close to the Toledo Express Airport, Stinson says she thinks there is no other explanation than something flying above.

"Immediately we thought it was a plane," she said. "It had come over and just d ropped the stuff."

The Toledo-Lucas County Health Department says that is not possible. They say even if a plane dumped something, it would crystallize before it hit the ground.

Stinson says it might be easy to wipe it off and move on, but what if this happens when people are outside?

She wants to get the substance tested to find out if it's animal or human feces, a power the health department says they do not have.

If this has happened to anyone else, Stinson hopes they can work together and find answers.

