Multi-faith group discusses how travel ban affects them

The recent travel ban targeting seven predominantly Muslim countries, which has since been lifted by a federal judge, brought a group of people together in Holland Monday night.

There were no chants or protests at the multi-faith gathering. Instead, there was a lot of cheering, hugs and stories about how the ban has already affected people in the area.

"A friend of mine, his mother is sick, but he's scared to leave," said organizer S. Maseeh Rahman. “He said 'if I go there to take care of my mother, what happens if I can't come back? Because my wife and my children are here.'"

That's just one of the stories that led the group, who met at the Grape Leaf Diner to show support for each other.

"We want to let the city know that we are standing with them," said Pastor Cedrick Brock. "If one falls, we all fall.”

Brock leads the Interdenominational Ministers' Alliance and called the United Muslims Association to organize this event.

He says the meeting is about showing support for other faiths and nationalities in the Toledo area.

"I pledge allegiance to the flag,” Pastor Brock said. “It stands for something. It stands for everyone who is a citizen and everyone who dreams to be citizens. We believe there ought to be fair treatment."

Another attendee said she’s encouraged by the meeting.

“The Constitution should be abided by,” said Mother Georgia Rogers. "I was so hurt when things happened where there are people that are just in tears and don't know what their next move is gonna be."

The people at the meeting said they want to show their neighbors that they're not alone.

"I think I'm conscious as a Caucasian male that our presence is important at these things," said attendee Nick Morgan. “The other choice is to stay silent and not come support these events, which to me doesn’t make much sense.”

He says the fear of people from Muslim-majority countries does not make sense to him, because the majority of people from those countries are good people with whom he has much in common.

"If you would just take the time to get to know some people, it would probably change your mind,” said Morgan. “It would change your heart."

The group's next step is calling Ohio Senators and Representatives to voice their opposition to re-instating the travel ban.

