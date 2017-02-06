Cincinnati's baby hippo takes cuteness to new level

Fiona, the baby hippo born six weeks early, continues to make progress at the Cincinnati Zoo.

Officials there say the little cutie had another good night and “drank more from her bottle… than she has to date.”

Nursery and animal care staff are with the baby 24 hours a day.

As of Monday, Fiona weighed nearly 37 pounds.

Follow Fiona’s growth or donate to her care fund here.

