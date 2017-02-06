Clean-shaven Ciboros await prison assignments

The father and son convicted of raping and abusing their family members have left the Lucas County Jail to serve their lengthy prison sentences.

Timothy Ciboro, sentenced to life in prison, is now known as prisoner A732317.

He and his son Esten were bused out of Toledo to Ohio’s Correction Reception Center in Orient, Ohio last week. They’ll stay there several months until case workers determine which prison is best for them.

An emotional courtroom reacts to Ciboros' guilty verdicts

Both men received credit for close to 300 days served behind bars at the Lucas County Jail.

Although Timothy will never be released, Esten could get out after serving 68 years.

The Ciboros have been appointed public defenders to work on appealing their case. Both have 30 days from their sentencing to file an appeal.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2017 WTOL. All rights reserved.