Gender identity law to go before Toledo City Council

A proposed law that goes before Toledo City Council Tuesday looks to specifically protect gender identity.

Council President Steve Steel is pushing the legislation as a way to spell out that it's illegal to discriminate on the basis of gender identity.

Steel says Toledo does have anti-discrimination ordinances that include protection for gender identity, but under 'sexual orientation.'

This law would make gender identity stand on its own.

Also, Steel says it would ban conversion therapy, which he calls a thoroughly discredited process that's a real threat to mental health - in extreme cases leading to depression and even suicide.

Although he says he's not aware of any recent cases of conversion therapy in Toledo, Steel says the director of Equality Toledo told him it's something that still happens.

"The city of Toledo is a progressive city that wants to be welcoming of all people. Obviously we have strong contributions to our community from, you know, people from all orientations, and all nationalities, and all genders and gender identities and etc., etc., so we want to remain as inclusive and welcoming as we can be," said Steel.

There's a committee meeting Tuesday at 2 p.m. about the law. The public is invited.

Steel says city council will then vote during their 4 p.m. meeting, where he says he's confident it will pass.

