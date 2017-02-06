Rover Pipeline approved in Northwest Ohio, Southeast Michigan

A natural gas pipeline is one big step closer to coming to Wood County and other places south and west of Toledo. The opposition, however, will likely continue.

There have been massive protests of the proposed Dakota pipeline in North Dakota. And while those contesting the Rover Pipeline project in Northwest Ohio have been more mild, they are worried about some of the same things, like land being taken by eminent domain and their property values d ropping.

“We knew it was going to be a tough battle, but we had some hopes about the environmental concerns that people raised,” said Nancy Shiffler of the Sierra Club.

She chairs the club’s committee that deals with natural gas and oil. Shiffler said she was hoping the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission, FERC, would not approve the Rover Pipeline.

But it did on Friday, likely paving the way for the 713-mile pipeline that will move through Seneca, Hancock, Wood, Defiance and Fulton Counties and then into Michigan’s Lenawee County. It would then link up with the existing vector Pipeline in Livingston County, Michigan.

Shiffler is convinced the pipeline will destroy forests, threaten migratory birds and hurt local farmlands.

“Farmers have said when they put a pipeline right of way through the land, even when they supposedly put everything back, the productivity of that land is reduced over several years,” she said.

Shiffler said the company putting in the pipeline, Energy Transfer, still has to meet pre-construction requirements and the Sierra Club will be watching for any missteps along the way.

An email sent to the company has not yet been returned, to find out when it hopes to begin construction. Shiffler has heard that the company plans to start the work Feb. 20.

