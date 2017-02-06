Man found dead in Monroe County ditch identified

Michigan State troopers identified the man found in a ditch Monday morning in Monroe County.

Wayne County Medical Examiner's Office, the man is 30-year-old Michael Rice.

Troopers were called to Dunlap Road near Stein Road in LaSalle Township around 10:30 a.m. after someone discovered Rice lying in a ditch.

He was pronounced dead when crews arrived.

According to officials, Rice was found fully clothed with no obvious cause of death.

An autopsy to determine his cause of death will be performed by the Wayne County Medical Examiner’s Office.

Lloyd Jackson of the examiner's office says the cause and manor of death cannot be determined for six to eight weeks pending toxicology reports.

Anyone with information on the death should contact police.

