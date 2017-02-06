Troopers targeting drivers who don't move over for emergency vehicles

The Ohio State Highway Patrol is cracking down this week on drivers who don't move over when an emergency vehicle is on the side of the road.

Almost two years ago, there was a near-death experience on I-475 when a semi truck didn't move over to the left lane and side-swiped a patrol car and another, waiting on a tow.

"I honestly sat in the snow for, I don't know how long it was. It seemed forever, but I just kept thinking people are dead," said Michael Celusta in 2015, after the crash.

Luckily, everyone was okay. They were able to jump out of the way in time.

Unfortunately, that's not always the case. The highway patrol says more than 150 law enforcement officers have been killed since 1999, hit by vehicles while pulled off to the side of the road.

"It is the law, to move over. Move over one lane, shift over one lane. Or, if not possible, because it's not always possible, to slow down, proceed with caution," said Sergeant Shawn Fosgate with the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

This week, troopers will be on the lookout for drivers who are not obeying the law. They could be fined up to $250.

The Highway Patrol says a recent survey shows about 70 percent of Americans have not heard of "move over" laws.

Troopers say, just pay attention to what's happening around you. If you see flashing lights, move over, so you can keep everyone safe out on the road.

