Police arrest 75, recover $150K of drugs during sweep

The Toledo Police Department arrested 75 people and recovered more than $150,000 worth of drugs after a five-day drug sweep.

According to police, during the operation, 49 search warrants were executed throughout Toledo.

The results were as follows:

Heroin: 1,043 grams valued at $105,340

Cocaine/Crack: 175 grams valued at $32,350

Pharmaceuticals: 474 pills valued at $8,430

Marijuana: 3.75 lbs valued at $5,988

Meth: .1 grams valued at $10

Firearms: 18

Cash: $76,907

In conjunction with the 75 arrests made, there were 124 felony charges and 38 misdemeanors.

Police said the sweep, called Dirty Boy X, is done annually in remembrance of Det. Keith Dressel and other officers that lost their life in the line of duty.

