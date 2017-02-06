Who's the Next Robert Easter Jr.?

Being a world champion a boxer's ultimate goal.

Robert Easter Jr. did it at the age of 25. He’s currently 18-0 as a pro and gearing up for his first title defense.

As the local boxing scene in Toledo grows, the question becomes: who is the next Robert Easter Jr.?

“There’s a lot of them in Toledo, you’ve got a great talent pool," said local boxing trainer Lamar Wright. "Tyler, Sonny, Deandre, Aldin: you know, we’ve got good talent.”

You don’t have to go far to find the potential next big boxer, just go to the place where Robert Easter Jr. came from: the Glass City Boxing Gym.

That’s where you’ll find Tyler McCreary, 22, and Sonny Fredrickson, 23. Two Toledo boxers, both undefeated, and both hoping to reach that next level.

“I’m probably one of the most humble guys ever," said McCreary. "I don’t know, I just put in the hard work and stay humble, keep grinding, keep God first."

“It feels good to know people believe in me, that I could become the world champion. And that’s the ultimate goal in boxing is to become a world champion. There’s a lot of people in our gym that are all striving for the same goal, and eventually there’s going to be more than one world champion out of our gym," said Fredrickson.

Tyler and Sonny started boxing together, giving them a brother-type relationship, and while they push each other, they say it’s been Easter Jr.’s work ethic that’s made him a role model.

“Just to see his work ethic and know he has a good work ethic, it’s just looking like that, and it just makes you want to work hard," Fredrickson said.

“He’s been with me since day one," McCreary said. "You know, before I was professional. He always steered me the right way, he never took me down the wrong road. Anything I ever need advice for, he was always there. He kept me out of a lot of crazy situations. He taught me the ropes, of course. I look up to him. He’s like a big brother that I never had."

It’s this older brother outlook that’s helping Tyler, not just in the ring but mentally as well.

“One thing he told me, he was like, ‘Man, everything you’re going through, just imagine how hard you went through. Every step you’re going through in your career, I went through.’ So I always take that in, like when I’m at a road block or there’s something in my way, I’m like, just another stepping stone, this is what it’s going to take for me to toughen up and get past it and be a world champ," McCreary said.

For Tyler and Sonny’s trainer, Lamar Wright, his focus for breeding success spans beyond the ring.

“I want to be a positive influence. Getting them where they need to be, and reassuring them that they can get there," Wright said. "It means a lot to me, it lets me know and also the other trainers know that we’re not doing it for nothing. That they’re taking it to another level. And through their hard work, and us being there pushing them, it’s all coming together."

Tyler will be on the card against Columbian boxer Jonathan Perez at the Huntington Center Friday night. Sonny's next fight will be in Columbus in March 4.

