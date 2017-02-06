Pet food company Evanger's recalls Hunk of Beef

There’s a major warning for pet owners about a dog food recall.

The company that produces Hunk of Beef is pulling it from store shelves after a dog died.

Evanger’s, the maker of the product, says the 12-ounce can may be contaminated with Pentobarbital, which can affect animals that ingest it.

Symptoms to watch out for include drowsiness, dizziness, excitement, loss of balance, nausea, and in extreme cases, possibly death.

The product was distributed to retail locations and sold online to states, including Ohio, Indiana and Michigan.

