Buffalo Wild Wings in Perrysburg closing at month's end

Some bad news for chicken wing fans - the Buffalo Wild Wings in Perrysburg is closing.

A manager tells WTOL 11, the last day for the restaurant located on Dixie Highway will be Feb. 28.

The restaurant says there will be another location in Perrysburg in the future, but it's not known when it would open or where.

