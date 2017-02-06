Donation drive provides needed items to Ukrainian war zones

Congresswoman Marcy Kaptur wants to stand up to Russian aggression in the Ukraine.

Kaptur, Common Space Center for Creativity and an international organization have gotten together for a donation drive that will provide clothing, shoes and stuffed animals for those in the war zones.

“People should know about this...good citizens everywhere and help us move freedom forward in the places it’s tested most richly. Right now, that’s Ukraine,” Kaptur said.

To donate, people can called Kaptur’s office at 419-693-0078 where they can be transferred to Great Lakes Consortium for International and Training Development, or call Common Space in west Toledo at 419-531-2046.

