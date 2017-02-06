City holds blood drive to honor late Mayor D. Michael Collins

On Super Bowl Sunday, 2015, Mayor D. Michael Collins went into cardiac arrest while checking on streets during a heavy snowstorm. He died a few days later.

To honor his memory, Mayor Paula Hicks-Hudson has scheduled a blood drive. The city is urging anyone who is able to donate blood to participate.

The blood drive will be held March 23 at the Toledo Police Patrolman's Association at 1947 Franklin Ave. from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

You can sign up here under the "Give Blood" heading,using sponsor code GOVCTR.

Citizens who prefer to register by phone may call the mayor's office at 419-245-1007.

Registration is strongly recommended, but people who d rop in will not be turned away.

