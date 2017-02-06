Two separate crashes caused back up on SB I-75

Two separate crashes caused back up Monday morning for drivers on I-75.

The first crash happened on southbound I-75 near the 475 split between a pick-up truck and a semi, which caused the pick up the end up backwards on the freeway.

Shortly after, a different vehicle lost control near the previous accident and hit the guard rail.

Traffic was slowed for a few hours until crews could get the area cleared.

There is no word if anyone was injured in either accident.

