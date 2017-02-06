Driver loses control; damages front porch, other vehicle - Toledo News Now, News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Driver loses control; damages front porch, other vehicle

(Source: WTOL) (Source: WTOL)
TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) -

A house's front porch and a truck are damaged after a driver lost control.

It happened on Detroit Avenue north of Alexis Road around 3 a.m. Monday.

No charges have been filed at this time, and no one was injured.

Police are working to figure out what lead up to the crash.

