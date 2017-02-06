Local church plans to fund projects with energy saving solar panels

A local church is saving money by “going green.”

The parishioners at Peace Lutheran Church in Bowling Green unveiled a set of new solar panels that could help the church save 25 percent on energy costs.

The pastor said they’ll fund several projects with the money they save, including helping a Syrian refugee family in the area.

“We are with them on this long term journey making sure their rent is paid and they have some stableness for their living, and their two young girls get educated,” said Pastor Deb Conklin.

The church also showed off a solar picnic table that can power cell phones and other digital devices.

