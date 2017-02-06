Krispy Kreme offering free doughnut with coffee purchase this month

Krispy Kreme offering free doughnut with coffee purchase this mo - Toledo News Now, News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

There’s nothing better than something that’s free, and this month, Krispy Kreme has a sweet promotion going on.

The bakery is offering patrons a free doughnut with every coffee purchase.

It’s part of the company’s relaunch of its coffee blends.

No coupon is required. The deal starts Feb. 6 and runs through the end of the month. 

