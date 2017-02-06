Lucas Co. Children Services in need of foster parents

Lucas County Children Services is in need of foster parents and is currently accepting applicants.

According to Julie Malkin, the public information officer at the organization, there are more than 400 children in the area that need a foster home right now.

"Kids are our most vulnerable citizens and they represent the future of this community," Malkin said. "We need to take care of them."

There are currently training sessions underway taking place at their offices downtown and are welcoming anyone ages 21 and up to apply. In total, it takes about 36 hours to get licensed.

Malkin says a big reason why so many kids need homes right now is due to the heroin epidemic.

"These kids that we're dealing with have been traumatized," Malkin said. "The initial goal for every family is reunification, but unfortunately particularly with the heroin epidemic parents just aren't able to overcome the problems in their lives."

Malkin said she's confident the community will come together to help this issue.

For those interested in information about how to register for foster care and adoption training, click here.

