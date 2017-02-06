Police investigate after driver strikes three trees

A woman was sent to the hospital with minor injuries overnight after police say she struck three trees while driving.

Sylvania police said the woman hit the first tree on Vicksburg Road and continued driving when she hit the second and third a quarter of a mile down the road.

Police say they don’t know why the woman continued to drive after hitting the first tree.

There is no word on whether alcohol or drugs were a factor in the crash.

