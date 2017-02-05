OSHP beefs up Super Bowl Patrols

For most, Super Bowl Sunday is a night of celebration and parties.

For the Ohio State Highway Patrol, most of the troopers spend the night on the roads making sure everyone gets home safe.



"Usually most Sunday nights aren't a big OVI night, usually it's Friday night, and Saturday night are like typical big bar nights. But, tonight, especially today, people have been off all day," said Sgt. Matthew Geer with the Bowling Green post.



Sgt. Geer says they have more troopers out on the road Sunday night, working to get people off the road who shouldn't be behind the wheel.



"They're out partying all day long especially the hardcore fans, and then into tonight after the game is over, our primary focus is the impaired drivers, whether they're impaired by alcohol or drugs, our plan is to arrest as many as we can," said Sgt. Geer.



Last year during this same 24-hour time period, there were 156 injuries from drunk driving, and two deadly accidents across the state of Ohio.



Even if a driver is not drunk, but under the influence of drugs, Sgt. Geer says it's easier for these troopers to tell when someone is under the influence than one might think.



"We stop a lot of people, thousands and thousands of traffic stops and you come across that one person that just isn't acting right, we just have to take the initiative and act upon that, our gut instinct that tells us something just isn't right with this person and start putting them through field sobriety tests," said Sgt. Geer.



Sunday night isn't just about impaired drivers for these troopers; not wearing a seatbelt, speeding, anything putting yourself or other drivers in danger will all be a focus.



"We are going to get out there and hit it hard tonight and hopefully get as many of them off the roads as we can before something bad happens."



If anyone suspects someone is driving impaired, Highway Patrol urges you to dial 911 or #677.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2017 WTOL. All rights reserved.













