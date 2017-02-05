Broadway stars alter lyrics to 'America the Beautiful' prior to Super Bowl

Stars of the Broadway hit Hamilton slightly altered the lyrics to America the Beautiful before Sunday's big game.

Minutes before the national anthem, a trio of women from the musical's cast added these words:

"And crown thy good with brotherhood

and sisterhood

From sea to shining sea"

As opposed to the traditional:

"And crown thy good with brotherhood

From sea to shining sea"

