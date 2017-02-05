Hundreds gather at Islamic Center to support area Muslims after travel ban

Hundreds gathered at Islamic Center in Perrysburg for a non-denominational unity gathering on Sunday (Source: WTOL)

It was called a non-denominational gathering of love, peace and serenity.

Hundreds gathered Sunday at the Islamic Center of Greater Toledo in Perrysburg to support area Muslims.

It was an emotional outpouring.

The prayer room at the center was packed with close to 600 people of all faiths.

All opposed President Trump’s travel ban involving seven mostly Muslim countries.

They wanted mosque members to know they care.

“Just wanted to be with a big group of people. Like-minded people,” said Amy Bargy.

Celia Regimbal found the gathering cathartic.

“I needed some peace. I needed peace," said Celia.

Last week the center’s Imam, Talal Eid, said Trump should not be criticized by people, rather they need to pray for our divided country.

He now believes Trump needs to bring the country together rather than divide it.

Lives of innocent people are being divided.

“I see here that we are moving from a compassionate nation into a dictatorship nation,” said Imam Eid.

Rep. Marcy Kaptur says no single refugee in the last 25 years has been associated with a terrorist act.

She believes Trump’s inner circle has done a terrible job advising him.

“At the moment he doesn’t have much sympathy. He’s not a sympathetic president yet. He has to show more compassion for those who are impacted by his decision."

It's an impact that saddened people in the prayer room.

“It’s just been an urge the last few weeks. I just feel I need to actually participate and do something,” said Lisa Harter.

Kathy Helmick agreed.

“Because I think it’s important to support everyone in the United States.”

And remind everyone we all believe in the American spirit no matter from where we come.

