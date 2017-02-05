Lenawee Co. detectives seek armed robber; may be headed to Ohio

A Kentucky man is in jail for possession and trafficking drugs after a traffic stop in Hancock County Monday morning.

A man is being charged for the shooting that happened on May 2, 2017 in Adrian, Michigan near south Winters and Dawes Street.

The woman accused of causing the death of a six-month-old child was indicted on several charges last Thursday.

Woman indicted on four charges in six-month-old's death

Toledo police are searching for a subject who attempted to pharmacy Monday afternoon.

Toledo police are investigating three shootings that took place overnight in the span of three hours.

Police investigate three shootings in one night

Police in Lenawee County are looking for information that could lead to the arrest of a man responsible for an armed robbery on Sunday afternoon.

According to police, a white, heavier-set man robbed the Jasper Food and Fuel Gas Station on S. Adrian Hwy. in Jasper around 1:40 p.m.

The man is described as having facial hair. He was wearing a dark-colored Nike pullover hooded sweatshirt with light strings. He was wearing large-sized boots and his pants were bunched up at the ankles.

He used a blue color semi-automatic handgun to rob the store.

According to police, he was driving a late 90s black GM SUV, possibly a Tahoe.

The rear passenger’s side window was covered in plastic.

The vehicle had Ohio plates and was headed toward Ohio when it left the store.

Police think the suspect may be involved in other similar incidents in the last few days.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers of Lenawee County at 517-266-6161 or 877-276-8477.

Tips can also be texted to 274637. Start your tip with “Lenawee”.

