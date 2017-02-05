Lenawee Co. detectives seek armed robber; may be headed to Ohio - Toledo News Now, News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Lenawee Co. detectives seek armed robber; may be headed to Ohio

By Mark Bickle, Digital Content Producer
JASPER, MI (WTOL) -

Police in Lenawee County are looking for information that could lead to the arrest of a man responsible for an armed robbery on Sunday afternoon.

According to police, a white, heavier-set man robbed the Jasper Food and Fuel Gas Station on S. Adrian Hwy. in Jasper around 1:40 p.m.

The man is described as having facial hair. He was wearing a dark-colored Nike pullover hooded sweatshirt with light strings. He was wearing large-sized boots and his pants were bunched up at the ankles.

He used a blue color semi-automatic handgun to rob the store.

According to police, he was driving a late 90s black GM SUV, possibly a Tahoe.

The rear passenger’s side window was covered in plastic.

The vehicle had Ohio plates and was headed toward Ohio when it left the store.

Police think the suspect may be involved in other similar incidents in the last few days.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers of Lenawee County at 517-266-6161 or 877-276-8477.

Tips can also be texted to 274637. Start your tip with “Lenawee”.

