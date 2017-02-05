Ever want to work at a baseball stadium? Now's your chance

Ever wish you could skip work in the summer and just hang out at the ball park?

The Mud Hens might be offering up the next best thing.

The Hens are looking for hardworking people to fill open positions in food and beverage operations and hospitality.

A hospitality job fair is happening on Saturday, February 11 from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. at Fifth Third Field.

According to the Hens, it’s an opportunity for workers to “gain hands-on experience in the food and beverage industry while becoming familiar with the Mud Hens’ culture and business operations, which is valuable for future full-time hiring opportunities.”

Applicants are asked to bring a resume with three references and to be prepared for an open interview.

More than 100 open seasonal positions include:

Food and Beverage Supervisor

Restaurant Manager

Stand Attendant

Vendor

Grill Cook

Warehouse Worker

Catering Consultant

Picnic Supervisor

Picnic Attendant

Suite Attendant

Suite Runner/Dessert Cart

Beverage Manager

Bartender

Beverage Runner

Banquet Server

Location: 406 Washington Street – 4th Floor

Click here for more information.

