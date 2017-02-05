Leading Edge with Jerry Anderson: February 5, 2017

On this week's Leading Edge with Jerry Anderson, President Donald Trump's controversial travel ban is on the forefront of political issues in the U.S.

Jerry welcomes Sen. Rob Portman, who gives his opinion on the executive order signed by the president. He also weighs in on President Trump's Supreme Court nominee.

Later, Jerry talks to Corine Dehaby, a refugee resettlement coordinator with 'Us Together.' She gives her opinion on the travel ban. She also talks about the process of resettling refugees that come to the U.S.

Finally, Jerry talks about the 50th anniversary of the Slater Family Ice Center with former BGSU hockey player Mike Natyshak and assistant athletic director Jamie Baringer.

