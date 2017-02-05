Former Sandusky Co. Sheriff Kyle Overmyer files appeal, changes mind

Former Sandusky County Sheriff Kyle Overmyer, who is in prison on multiple felony charges, filed an appeal with the court.

But then he changed his mind.

On Jan. 17, Overmyer filed the original appeal. Two days after, in a handwritten letter to the judge dated Jan. 19, Overmyer said he no longer wanted to go through with the appeals process. However, it wasn't filed in court until Friday.

Carol O'Brien, prosecuting attorney, says apparently when Overmyer filed the original appeal three weeks ago, he did so without an attorney and asked for a court-appointed attorney.

O'Brien says she is 'surprised' Overmyer filed the appeal and was apparently repeatedly told by defense Attorney Andy Mayle that the filing was a mistake, although Mayle declined to comment.

The case would have been assigned to the Ohio 6th District Court of Appeals in Toledo.

Clyde Police Chief Bruce Gower calls the appeal process a waste of time. He says Overmyer needs to learn his lesson and spend those years behind bars, and the people of Sandusky County need to move on.

"It's just amaze - it just keeps, just keeps living. You know, we're ready for putting it behind us. We have a new prosecutor, we have a new sheriff, you know, we just want it to go away and not keep coming back and not giving Sandusky the black eye that it's giving it," said Gower.

Chief Gower was one of six local police chiefs who testified against Overmyer, saying he realized the former sheriff was stealing drugs from police take-back boxes.

Sandusky County's newly elected sheriff is Chris Hilton. Chief Gower says he's the right person to take Sandusky County forward.

"The county made a good choice. I think he's cleaning the place up," said Gower. "It's going to take him a while; people are going to have to give him some time."

Overmyer pleaded guilty to 14 counts of theft and drug charges after losing his bid for re-election. He was sentenced to four years in prison.

For security reasons, the Allen-Oakwood Correctional Institution where Overmyer is being held will not allow him to do interviews.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2017 WTOL. All rights reserved.