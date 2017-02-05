Sugar Babies: College tuition in exchange for 'companionship'

The Lucas County Jail in downtown Toledo is home to some of the most violent criminals in northwest Ohio. Each inmate has a personal story about their past. Many are repeat offenders whose lives spiraled out of control because of drug addiction.More >>
The Lucas County Jail in downtown Toledo is home to some of the most violent criminals in northwest Ohio. Each inmate has a personal story about their past. Many are repeat offenders whose lives spiraled out of control because of drug addiction.More >>
Inside Lucas County Jail, each inmate has a personal story about their past. Tuesday night on WTOL 11, hear how one man got sober and earned his master's degree after getting out.More >>
Inside Lucas County Jail, each inmate has a personal story about their past. Tuesday night on WTOL 11, hear how one man got sober and earned his master's degree after getting out.More >>
It’s every family’s worst nightmare, and two Putnam County parents have lived it twice - losing a child to cancer.More >>
It’s every family’s worst nightmare, and two Putnam County parents have lived it twice - losing a child to cancer.More >>
St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital remains a shining example of the continued legacy of Toledo-native Danny Thomas.More >>
St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital remains a shining example of the continued legacy of Toledo-native Danny Thomas.More >>
Sometimes in life you're forced to make a decision in seconds that could change the entire course of your life. Our "Think Fast" series is here to help you plan ahead for scenarios you may never want to - but might have to - face.More >>
Sometimes in life you're forced to make a decision in seconds that could change the entire course of your life. Our "Think Fast" series is here to help you plan ahead for scenarios you may never want to - but might have to - face.More >>
A top Syrian Kurdish official says the U.S. decision to arm Kurdish fighters with heavier weapons will help legitimize the force, which is denounced as a terrorist organization by Turkey.More >>
A top Syrian Kurdish official says the U.S. decision to arm Kurdish fighters with heavier weapons will help legitimize the force, which is denounced as a terrorist organization by Turkey.More >>
The health care bill repealing much of the Affordable Care Act passed by the U.S. House could cost Ohio millions in Medicaid funding.More >>
The health care bill repealing much of the Affordable Care Act passed by the U.S. House could cost Ohio millions in Medicaid funding.More >>
Ohio Secretary of State Jon Husted is entering the race for Ohio governor.More >>
Ohio Secretary of State Jon Husted is entering the race for Ohio governor.More >>
The maker of Pepsi is encouraging customers to return certain 16.9-ounce bottles of Pepsi-Cola that were sold in Michigan earlier this year.More >>
The maker of Pepsi is encouraging customers to return certain 16.9-ounce bottles of Pepsi-Cola that were sold in Michigan earlier this year.More >>
What do you really know about Friday the 13th?More >>
What do you really know about Friday the 13th?More >>
The gingerbread house at The Ritz-Carlton, Dove Mountain in Arizona is in a category all by itself- life-size.More >>
A state-wide Amber Alert has been issued out of Akron.More >>
A state-wide Amber Alert has been issued out of Akron.More >>
A top Syrian Kurdish official says the U.S. decision to arm Kurdish fighters with heavier weapons will help legitimize the force, which is denounced as a terrorist organization by Turkey.More >>
A top Syrian Kurdish official says the U.S. decision to arm Kurdish fighters with heavier weapons will help legitimize the force, which is denounced as a terrorist organization by Turkey.More >>
One person is dead in a crash involving a semi Wednesday morning.More >>
One person is dead in a crash involving a semi Wednesday morning.More >>
A Seneca County sheriff’s deputy was shot Tuesday afternoon while responding to a domestic dispute in Tiffin.More >>
A Seneca County sheriff’s deputy was shot Tuesday afternoon while responding to a domestic dispute in Tiffin.More >>