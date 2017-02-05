Toledo Botanical Garden offers free glance at new tropical theme

Families are invited Sunday for a free sneak peek of the Toledo Botanical Garden’s new underwater theme.

The gardens will be heated to a balmy 72 degrees.

The garden will feature a variety of games and activities for children of all ages.

They can also create a mosaic using underwater colors or go fishing for knowledge.

Families will be able to take home a free plant to get an early start on spring.

The event runs from noon to 4 p.m.

Emily Cohen contributed to this report.

