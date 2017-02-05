'Souper Bowl Playoff' celebrates charity and the big game

Happy customers enjoy their soup at last year's Souper Bowl event. (Source: WTOL)

No one loses when it comes to Pilgrim Church’s annual "Souper Bowl Playoff."

A $5 donation scores you unlimited samples of more than ten different kinds of soups, sides, beverages and desserts.

The money raised will go towards the church’s outreach mission which helps both the local community and communities around the world.

Supporters will also be able to participate in the silent auction with a chance to win a variety of items.

The event will take place today from 11:30 a.m. until 1 p.m. and is located at 1375 Sylvania Avenue in Toledo.

Emily Cohen contributed to this report.

