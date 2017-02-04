Another weekend, another anti-Trump rally

They called it a Constitutional rally and march.

It happened Saturday on the steps of the Government Center in downtown Toledo.

Again, the focus was on President Donald Trump.

You name it they’re against it.

Signs told the story.

Leslie Dietsch’s sign read ‘Refuse Fear-Refuse Hate’ a reference to Trump’s executive order on a refugee travel ban.

“Bring more attention, not only to our elected officials but to each other and realize that it is about not fearing and not hating those that are not like us,” said Ms. Dietsch.

One sign said ‘White Silence is Violence” and another ‘Refuse to Comply With Tyranny.”

Cabinet picks and President Trump’s overall agenda were also attacked.

Nobody at the rally likes the new president and that's why they're standing together to make their views known.

“I’m hoping that all events will make a difference, have an impact,” said rally-goer Angie Crawford.

After the Government Center rally, protesters marched down Huron Street shouting ‘Tell me what Toledo looks like. This is what Toledo looks like.”

It has become a familiar sight across the country.

This is the third Saturday in a row since Trump’s inauguration that people have flooded streets, public parks and plazas to express displeasure with the new president.

“Well, we’re a diverse crowd. Everyone has a problem. Collectively we’re not okay,” said event organizer Jennifer Thurau.

But how long before the protests let up?

People here say it’s not going to happen.

“I think that people have been complacent for a long time and this is a start to get people aware of what’s going on,” said rally attendee Shelly Rogers.

There are still close to four more years in Trump's first term.

