Car ends up on its side after crash in east Toledo

By Mark Bickle, Digital Content Producer
TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) -

A rollover accident in east Toledo Saturday afternoon looked a lot worse than it could have been.

The crash happened on Oakdale and Miami Streets around 3:15 p.m.

Only one vehicle was involved and no one was injured.

