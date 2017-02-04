Lineup for Robert Easter Jr. boxing event announced

About Billions Promotions released the lineup for fights leading up to Toledo-native Robert Easter Jr.'s title defense against Luis Cruz on Friday, February 10.

The official weigh in will be at the Park Inn's grand ballroom on Thursday afternoon at 2 p.m.

Fight-night begins at 6 p.m. at the Huntington Center. There will be a total of 9 events, including the main event featuring Robert Easter Jr.

All but one of the events feature Ohio fighters, including five fighters from Toledo.

Of the 18 fighters, six are undefeated.

Adrian Wilson (3-1, 2 KOs) vs. Rashad Scott (3-0, 1 KO) - 4

Albert Bell (6-0, 2 KOs) vs. Andrew Rogers (3-1, 0 KOs) - 6 rounds

Devin Vargas (18-4, 7 KOs) vs. Tim Washington (6-4, 6 KOs) - 6 rounds

Tyler McCreary (12-0, 6 KOs) vs. Jonathan Perez (36-16, 28 KOs) - 8 rounds

Raynell Williams (11-0, 5 KOs) vs. Justin Savi (29-9, 19 KOs) - 6 rounds

Jamel Herring (15-1, 8 KOs) vs. Art Hovhawnisyan (17-3, 9 KOs) - 8 rounds

Terrell Gausha (19-0, 9 KOs) vs. Luis Hernandez (15-3, 8 KOs) - 10 rounds

The co-main event features Rau'shee Warren (14-1, 4 KOs) facing Kuis Zhakiyanov (26-1, 18 KOs) for the WBA Super World Bantamweight. That fight will go for 12 rounds.

The Main Event features Robert Easter Jr. (18-0, 14 KOs) against Luis Cruz (22-4, 16 KOs) for the IBF World Lightweight Championship. The Main Event will last 12 rounds as well.

There is also a swing bout scheduled between Desmond Jarmon and Lucas Burgur, both making their debut. A swing bout is a fight between two usually inexperienced fighters who could be called to the ring at any time should a fight end prematurely.

Tickets are available through Ticket Master or by calling 1-800-745-3000.

Bounce TV will air coverage of the event beginning with the bout between Warren and Zhakiyanov at 9 p.m.

