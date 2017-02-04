Lineup for Robert Easter Jr. boxing event announced - Toledo News Now, News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Lineup for Robert Easter Jr. boxing event announced

By Matthew Copeland, Digital Content Producer
(Source: About Billions Promotions) (Source: About Billions Promotions)
TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) -

About Billions Promotions released the lineup for fights leading up to Toledo-native Robert Easter Jr.'s title defense against Luis Cruz on Friday, February 10.

The official weigh in will be at the Park Inn's grand ballroom on Thursday afternoon at 2 p.m.

Fight-night begins at 6 p.m. at the Huntington Center. There will be a total of 9 events, including the main event featuring Robert Easter Jr.

All but one of the events feature Ohio fighters, including five fighters from Toledo.

Of the 18 fighters, six are undefeated.

  • Adrian Wilson (3-1, 2 KOs) vs. Rashad Scott (3-0, 1 KO) - 4
  • Albert Bell (6-0, 2 KOs) vs. Andrew Rogers (3-1, 0 KOs) - 6 rounds
  • Devin Vargas (18-4, 7 KOs) vs. Tim Washington (6-4, 6 KOs) - 6 rounds
  • Tyler McCreary (12-0, 6 KOs) vs. Jonathan Perez (36-16, 28 KOs) - 8 rounds
  • Raynell Williams (11-0, 5 KOs) vs. Justin Savi (29-9, 19 KOs) - 6 rounds
  • Jamel Herring (15-1, 8 KOs) vs. Art Hovhawnisyan (17-3, 9 KOs) - 8 rounds
  • Terrell Gausha (19-0, 9 KOs) vs. Luis Hernandez (15-3, 8 KOs) - 10 rounds

The co-main event features Rau'shee Warren (14-1, 4 KOs) facing Kuis Zhakiyanov (26-1, 18 KOs) for the WBA Super World Bantamweight. That fight will go for 12 rounds.

The Main Event features Robert Easter Jr. (18-0, 14 KOs) against Luis Cruz (22-4, 16 KOs) for the IBF World Lightweight Championship. The Main Event will last 12 rounds as well.

There is also a swing bout scheduled between Desmond Jarmon and Lucas Burgur, both making their debut. A swing bout is a fight between two usually inexperienced fighters who could be called to the ring at any time should a fight end prematurely.

Tickets are available through Ticket Master or by calling 1-800-745-3000.

Bounce TV will air coverage of the event beginning with the bout between Warren and Zhakiyanov at 9 p.m.

