Tiffin Polar Plunge raises money for local cancer nonprofit

At 25 degrees, most people wouldn't be interested in doing much of anything outside on a cold Saturday morning. But in Tiffin, the local polar bear club thinks it's perfect weather for a quick dip.

And the plunge is raising money for a good cause, and this year is a little extra special for one family.

Over 170 people gathered for the polar plunge that is the primary fundraiser for FACT Seneca County.

Terry Magers, the current president of FACT and breast cancer survivor, says she joined the organization five years ago because the group has no over head.

They reimburse Seneca County cancer patients for travel expenses, part of their prescription costs, and up $100 a month for medical supplies with an all volunteer work force.

"One-hundred percent of our donations go right back out to help our neighbors and friends in Seneca County," said Magers.

Terry's nephew Alex Rinehart, from Atlanta, has been a major contributor over the years.

Raising thousands of dollars back home before taking the plunge himself.

"I solicit donations from coworkers and people I know and then come up here to Ohio with the cash and jump in the water," said Rinehart.

This year Alex raised $4,000 for the plunge, but has to watch as a spectator.

Alex recently completed treatment for Stage 3 testicular cancer.

But for the fundraising to count, someone has to jump.

"So," said Terry "I am jumping for my first time in his place."

Magers, who is 67-years-old, took the frigid plunge, not only for her own non-profit and the hundreds of people it helps, but as a way to honor her nephew and all he has done for the cause.

"It feels great that she jumped in my place, and my brother and Dad are also jumping, so we've got a good team," said Rinehart. "So I raised the money and now I get to do the easy part and sit back and watch them do the work."

To date, the polar plunge has raised over $120,000 for FACT Seneca County.

