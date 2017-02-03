Toledo man charged in 2016 overdose death

A Toledo man was indicted by the Wood County Grand Jury.

Scott A. Gorsuch was arrested and charged with two felonies for the death of a Toledo man back in June of 2016.

Aaron Robinson was found dead inside a room at the American Inn on Buck Road in June of 2016.

Police discovered he had overdosed and began their investigation to find the dealer.

"You don't always have everything in front of you when you walk into the door,” explained Chief Glenn Goss, Rossford Police. “When you go to a shooting and you see the gun and you see the suspect with the gun or you match the gun to a suspect, this case is similar to that, it's just we're dealing with needles and heroin and not guns and bullets."

Gorsuch was arrested Friday and charged with involuntary manslaughter and reckless homicide for the overdose death of Aaron Robinson back in June.

Police believe he was the last person to see Robinson after delivering him heroin at a Rossford motel.

"I think it's a good message to the community anyway and to those who aren't in the community who think they can set up shop here and do drugs in our hotels, motels, and businesses or even in their homes,” explained Chief Goss. “If we find you and we find that you're related to, distributing drugs or someone dies or gets injured because of your actions we are going to go after you."

This is the first case where Rossford has been able to bring charges against the accused dealer, but they say it won't be their last.

"To say, look, we were able to do this, so let's do this on every similar incident and let's keep pushing it, pursuing and talking to people to get as much information that we can."

Gorsuch is being held without bond in the Wood County jail.

Chief Goss says Rossford has been getting more and more calls within the last few months on overdoses and hopes his department can be proactive into the future.

