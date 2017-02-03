Medal of Honor winner inducted into his northwest Ohio hometown's hall of fame

Edward Byers Jr. is a hometown hero who was awarded the nation’s highest military honor.

Friday night, he received another award, this one from his school district in Tontogany.

Deafening applause greeted the Otsego High School Class of ’97 graduate.

Last year, Navy Senior Chief Byers received the Congressional Medal of Honor.

Before the Rossford/Otsego boys basketball game, he was inducted into the Otsego Local Schools Hall of Fame.

He’s spent the last few days talking to students about pride, honor and loyalty.

“I learned to be courageous and step out of your comfort zone and be yourself and not care about what people think," said Byers. "Go out there into the world and be yourself,” said student Janelle Moser.

Navy Senior Chief Byers was recognized by former President Barack Obama for putting his life on the line during a 2012 Afghanistan mission where he helped rescue an American hostage.

He also saved the lives of several of his Navy Seal comrades.

But a teammate and friend was shot and later died.

“Today has been a very memorable day in my life. It is something I’ll never forget,” Byers said last February after receiving the medal.

Navy Senior Chief Byers presence will always be felt by students in the district.

They will now participate in a character development program sponsored by medal of honor winners.

“It’s going to be once a month. Then we take a day and learn about citizenship and patriotism and do projects,” said student Trey Battin.

Navy Senior Chief Byers also earned the Purple Heart twice and the Bronze Star with Valor five times.

The Hall of Fame induction is another way for the school district to thank him for serving our country.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2017 WTOL. All rights reserved.





