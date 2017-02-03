Firefighters rescue man in frigid water in Sandusky

Sandusky Police, Firefighters and two private citizens rescued a man in the water at Battery Park Marina behind Damon’s Restaurant on Friday.

According to police, two people saw the man in the frigid water off the pier and held the man from going down.

According to a post on the Sandusky Firefighters' Facebook page, when firefighters arrived, they were able to secure a rope around the man before pulling him to safety and giving him medical attention.

There is no word on the man’s name or condition at this time.

