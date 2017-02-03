TPD recruits halfway through grueling training academy

After several grueling weeks, recruits for the Toledo Police Department are halfway through the academy. Now they are spending less time in the classroom and more time in the field.

The recruits have turned in their white shirts for police uniforms and are sporting a duty belt.

The demands of the academy are still tough on the recruits. But their dreams and goals of becoming a police officer are within reach.

"My whole family does it," said recruit Michael Mugler. "I always wanted to do it as a kid. It's what I have strived to do."

Of the original class of 30, three have dropped out so far.

It takes a special person to spend long days and nights studying and following orders. But that is how you develop the skills essential to become a police officer.

"This program is so demanding to prepare you for what's going on the streets today," said Captain Ron Fredrick. "Might be a nice easy day, you don't know what is going on. But then could come a life or death situation, and you need to be prepared to make those decisions."

In the last couple of weeks, the class finished firearm training and searching buildings.

"We just did building searches, which was pretty fun," Mugler said. "We got to learn how to safely search buildings."

For this week, the recruits are studying traffic stops. It is a vital part of the job that can turn dangerous and even deadly in an instant.

"It's one of the most active parts of what we do on the streets," Captain Fredrick said. "It can be high risk. How we work with traffic and how we interact with the public. And shooting situations."

The class will graduate at the end of May then hit the streets with the field training officer.

