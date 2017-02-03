Difficult start to year for Toledo Fire Department

The Toledo firefighters expected more runs for winter months but January was especially tough after six fatalities.

Three adults and a child were unable to make it out after TFD says a fire began in a second story apartment ripping through several other apartments.

An elderly man found dead inside this home in Washington Township and then here on Bakewell another elderly man pronounced dead.

"We're human too. We are professionals and go out and it's nothing that anybody wants to see but the men and women of TFD are always professional. They go out to do their job but it does weigh on us,” said Sterling Rahe, Toledo Fire and Rescue Department.

And besides responding to fatal fire crews we're taxed by responding to 5300 total calls in January, 37 being working fires, and two alarm fires requiring extra manpower.

There are more fires in winter months due to more time spent inside where many use space heaters and other unsafe ways of staying warm.

Toledo firefighters encourage people to make sure they have working smoke detectors and a fire escape plan.

