Family finds waste dumped on their property

A foul smell is polluting a neighborhood in Ottawa County.

For the second time in five years, the Christy family has pulled into their driveway to the site and smell of feces.

"My brother-in-law came home and said, 'Did you know this happened again? There's stuff all over the house,'" said Dayna Christy, the daughter of the homeowner.

The first thought was a plane dumped the waste on the property.

However, aviation experts say commercial flights do not have the function to release waste. And even if it was private flight, to hit the house like the waste did is highly unlikely, if not impossible.

Their next thought was birds.

"Ya know, of course birds," Christy said. "They fly north, and they apparently all go at the same time sometimes."

The family is taking the situation is lightly, but understand it is also a serious situation.

"This is hazardous," Christy said. "This is my family's home. And not only is it hazardous to my family. It is also hazardous to the pets we that we have."

The family has reached out to the FAA, Ottawa County Sheriff's Office and health department.

The case is still under investigation.

