Toledo Department of Neighborhoods launches roof program

The Toledo Department of Neighborhoods is launching a roof program.

Qualified homeowners will be able to apply for work including roof repairs and replacements, gutters, downspouts, roof flashing, and minor chimney repairs.

Walk-in or phone call applications will only be accepted between Feb. 13 and Feb. 28.

Any questions can be answered by calling 419-245-1400 or going to the Department of Neighborhoods office at One Government Center.

