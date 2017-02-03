UT hosts luncheon to kick off Black History Month

The University of Toledo is kicking off its Black History Month celebrations with a luncheon this weekend.

The school luncheon begins at noon at the Thompson Student Union Auditorium.

The keynote speaker is activist and author, Dr. Angela Davis.

Tickets are sold out but there will be a live stream available.

The event begins Saturday at noon.

