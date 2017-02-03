Police investigating use of counterfeit money at pizza establishments

Toledo police are investigating two cases of counterfeiting at two different pizza establishments in west Toledo.

The first case happened Thursday at J. Cups Pizza on West Alexis Road.

Someone used two counterfeited $20 bills to pay for their orders.

The second case happened Friday morning at the Oasis on Dorr Street.

The subject paid for his order using a counterfeit $100 bill.

So far, police have not arrested anyone connected to the counterfeiting.

