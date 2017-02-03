Craft brewer recognized by Secretary of State during Black History Month

Chris Harris says he got a Mr. Beer home brewing kit about four or five years ago. That kit has turned Harris' garage into a fully operational brewery.

"I just started bottling my beer and selling it to The Andersons, Churchills and Monnette's, and it was just really, really popular," Harris said. "As soon as I would take the beer there, they would pretty much just sell out."

Last fall he opened his own brew pub in Holland with his craft brews on tap.

Black Frog Brewery featuring brews like "Froglicious," "Flying Frog," "Cream of the Frog" and "Amphibian"

"Toledo's Frog Town, I'm African American so I just kinda put the two together and came up with Black Frog Brewery," Harris said.

Secretary of State Jon Husted is recognizing a number of minority-owned businesses this month for black history month. Harris's is one of them.

In fact, Harris is one of the only African-American brewers of craft beer in the country.

"It really doesn't mean anything to me, as long as I'm brewing great beer," Harris said. "But it would be great if there were more minorities in the craft beer industry."

Harris served in the military for 10 years and still has a full time job on top of running his brewery.

"It would really, really be great to do this on a full time basis. I don't know if that's going to happen anytime soon, but anything can happen," he said.

Harris's tap room is at 831 South McCord Road, near Angola Road.

It's open Friday from 4:30 to 10 p.m. and Saturdays from 3 to 10 p.m. for folks to come in and try his latest craft beer concoctions.

For more information on Harris and his brewery, you can visit Black Frog's website or Facebook page.

