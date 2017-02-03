'Play it Forward' program hands out free toys to non-profit organizations

Donated toys have been given new life and are putting smiles of kids' faces.

It is the result of the ‘Play it Forward’ program sponsored by Cousino Restoration in Perrysburg.

Last month, people donated thousands of gently used toys at Levis Commons, enough to fill a semi-truck and three box trucks.

Volunteers at Cousino cleaned them to make them new again.

Local family oriented non-profit charitable organizations came by Friday and picked up the toys.

“Because it’s a great thing to do. Keeps the toys out of the landfills. Makes a lot of kids happy. Lots of benefits for local organizations," said Shelly Konz of Cousino Restoration.

Like the Believe Center in south Toledo. Workers with the organization loaded up two vans with toys, and a third one will come back on Saturday.

The toys will be used at two daycare centers operated by the Believe Center.

"Greatly appreciate everything everyone donated," Tonya Duran of the Believe Center said. "We deal with kids who are low income and the more toys they can play with is really exciting."

There’s plenty of toys still left available for non-profit family organizations.

Contact Cousino Restoration at 419-931-2054.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2017 WTOL. All rights reserved.