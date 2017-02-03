Big Board basketball preview: Week 8

With regional tournaments still a month a way, basketball squads in northwest Ohio still have plenty of time to set up a run for the OHSAA tournament.

St. John's (14-2) looks to be one of those teams that is tournament ready. They visit Whitmer High School Friday night to play the 10-5 Panthers.

With an 8-1 conference record, St. John's is alone at the top of the Three Rivers Conference. They avenged their sole conference loss Tuesday with a 64-48 win over Lima Senior.

The Titans have devastated many opponents this season with a high-octane offense coupled with defensive intensity that leaves opposing teams unable to keep up.

St. John's is averaging 66 points a game on offense while allowing only 42 points per game. In fact, the Titans broke the 70-point mark (6) more than their opponents broke the 50-point mark (3).

St. John's is also carrying plenty of momentum into the game. The Titans have not lost since the December 17. And they have not given up more than 50 since their 76-50 win on December 20 over Whitmer.

Whitmer is coming off their fifth loss of the season against St. Francis on Tuesday.

They are currently in third place in the conference, but still in position to make a move.

Unlike St. John's, the Panther have played in several close games this year. Six of their game were decided by 5-points or less.

Check the Big Board app for final scores and highlights from basketball action across northwest Ohio.

